Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have shared a hilarious response to a joke made about them in a recent episode of the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.

In last week’s episode “Rainbow”, the football-themed comedy starring Jason Sudeikis made reference to the pair’s much-publicised ownership of the Welsh football club Wrexham FC.

Higgins, the character played by Jeremy Swifts, says that he “can’t tell if [Reynolds and McElhenney] buying the club is a joke or not”.

On Saturday (21 August), Reynolds and McElhenney both shared a letter on social media which jokingly threatened the streaming service with legal action over the remark.

“It has come to our attention that in a recent episode of Ted Lasso our very real ownership of Wrexham AFC was called into question by an otherwise beloved character named ‘Higgins,’” read the letter.

“While we hold the incomparable Jeremy Swift in no ill regard and are honoured to be mentioned on the platform that’s brought us high-quality programming ranging from Mythic Quest season one to Mythic Quest season two, we must insist that you cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding our commitment to the club, the fans, and the entire Wrexham community.”

McElhenney co-created and stars in Mythic Quest, another of Apple TV+’s best-known series.

Reynolds and McElhenney demanded that “two large boxes of Ted Lasso’s biscuits” be sent to Wrexham FC ahead of the start of the Conference Premier season this weekend in order to “avoid legal action”.

Ted Lasso can be streamed now on Apple TV+, with new episodes arriving on Fridays.