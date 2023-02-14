Ted Lasso cast announce season 3 release date

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ted Lasso has blessed fans with its season three premiere date, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

It’s been well over a year since the second season finale of the heartwarming comedy-drama, which stars Jason Sudeikis as an upbeat American football coach who moves to the UK and becomes the manager of a Premier League football club.

And ever since the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series gutted fans with the news that its forthcoming third season would be the last, viewers have been left hanging for a confirmed release date.

Alas, no longer, because on Tuesday (14 February), the streamer officially announced the highly anticipated return of TV’s favourite football team.

“Ted Lasso Season 3 premieres 15 March,” the social media post reads. “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Attached to the post is a video teaser of the show’s cast crafting “Believe” posters.

“Hmm, well, if seeing is believing, I believe we’ve been seeing,” Sudeikis’s Ted Lasso says to his coaching assistant Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) as the two stand in front of the words of encouragement hanging from the lockers.

Along with Sudeikis, fans can expect the return of Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernández, Nick Mohammed, Toheeb Jimoh, Jeremy Swift and more.

The 12-episode season three will pick up as “the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Mohammed), now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United”.

“While Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency,” a press release continues.

“Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

Ted Lasso season three premieres on 15 March on Apple TV Plus.