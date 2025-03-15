Ted Lasso confirmed for season 4 with major plot twist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple TV+’s hit comedy-drama series Ted Lasso is returning for a surprise fourth season, it’s been confirmed — with one major plot twist.

The Emmy-winning show, led by Jason Sudeikis, originally concluded its three-season run in 2023.

However, Sudeikis, who starred as the comedy’s titular warm-hearted, slightly naive AFC Richmond coach Ted, has revealed that they are currently reviving the story for a highly anticipated new season.

“We’re writing season four now,” Sudeikis, 49, said on a recent episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast. “That’s the official word.”

The Hall Pass comedian, who also acts as an executive producer on the show, additionally confirmed he will reprise his role.

In the season three finale, Ted flew back home to America to deal with personal issues back home, while Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) stepped in as assistant coach alongside coach Beard (Brendan Hunt).

“Ted’s coaching a women’s team,” he teased, leaving the Kelce brothers in shock.

Ted Lasso has been confirmed for a surprise fourth season with returning lead Jason Sudeikis ( Apple TV+ )

Asked by Kansas City Chiefs star Travis if the new season will see Ted officially back home in America, Sudeikis responded coyly: “Yeah, that’s too many questions.”

In a press statement, Sudeikis added: “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season four the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Among the other stars of Ted Lasso are Game Of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham, comedian Nick Mohammed, Wild Child actor Juno Temple, and The Devil’s Hour actor Phil Dunster. It’s not yet known which of the original cast will be returning alongside Sudeikis.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+ said: “Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

Ted Lasso debuted in 2020 to widespread critical and fan acclaim. It centered on Ted, an American football coach hired to manage a British football team, despite having no knowledge of the latter game whatsoever.

Over the course of its initial run, Ted Lasso received 61 Emmy nominations in total and won 13, with Sudeikis picking up the lead actor in a comedy series gong in 2021 and 2022.

The series was developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports. Goldstein also served as a writer as well as an executive producer.

A release date for season four has yet to be announced.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.