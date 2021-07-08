Beloved children’s TV Teletubbies has announced that Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po have been vaccinated from Covid-19.

The “news” was shared in a social media post, prompting an influx of amusing reactions from fans.

“We’re all vaxxed!” wrote the official Teletubbies Twitter account, alongside images of four vaccination cards being held up by the characters. “Just in time for a Tubby hot summer. Who’s ready to come out & play?”

The cards note their dates of birth, and specify that the “AstraTubbica” and “Noo-nson & Noo-nson” vaccines were administered at the “Home Dome Clinic”.

“These images add a shocking amount to the Teletubbies’ lore,” wrote one person in response.

“The Teletubbies are 18 years old despite the show first airing in 1997. There are at least 93755 Teletubbies. There are Teletubby versions of pharmaceutical companies. The four Teletubbies we know live in a clinic.”

“Does anyone else find this absolutely insane?” wrote someone else.

Another Twitter user joked: “The Teletubbies feared Covid-19. This proves that they are mortal. The beasts can be killed.”

“How the hell did the Teletubbies get vaccinated before me,” wrote one person.

According to official government figures, more than 34 million people in the UK have now received two vaccine doses, with more than 45 million having received their first.