Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher has revealed that she and Matthew Perry were kicked off the same dating app.

The actors, who starred together in the 2015 sitcom The Odd Couple, were both thrown off Hinge over suspicions that their accounts were fake.

Speaking in a new interview with The Telegraph, Hatcher, 59, said that she and Perry, who died last year aged 54, had “maintained a relationship over the years”.

She said: “We would text each other a few times a year and, well, I’ve never told anybody this story but it was probably a year before he died that I got thrown off of the dating app Hinge because the app thought I was pretending to be myself.

“I posted about that on Twitter and I got a text from Matthew. He said: ‘I got kicked off of Hinge too! What the heck are both of us doing on Hinge anyway?’ I thought: Yeah! What are we doing there?!”

Opening up in an interview back in January on Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone, Hatcher revealed that she had complained to Hinge about being kicked off, but then decided she was “definitely done with the dating apps”, adding: “Honestly, I’m happy. I have a really full life, a really busy life. I have beautiful friends. I, you know, it’s fine. I don’t need a man. I have a cat.”

In the new interview, Hatcher said that, in the wake of Perry’s death, she rewatched Friends. “I think that man was just brilliant, a comedic genius,” she said. “He has gone way too soon and he was always wonderful to work with. We had this cool intermittent, supportive relationship behind the scenes so I hope he always knew that I was there for him.”

open image in gallery Hatcher and Perry ( Getty, Shutterstock )

In June, it was reported that “multiple people” could be charged in connection to Perry’s death from the acute effects of ketamine.

On 28 October, 2023, first responders found Perry unresponsive in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home. The actor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Perry had addiction issues for many years, which spiralled following a jet ski accident in 1997, when he became addicted to Vicodin, a powerful opioid-based painkiller.

In his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry wrote that he had spent $9m on his quest for sobriety, went to 6,000 AA meetings, and entered rehab a total of 15 times.