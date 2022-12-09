Texas Killing Fields viewers share anger at police after watching Netflix documentary

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix viewers have been sharing their anger after watching the streamer’s number one documentary, Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields.

The series looks at how, since the early 1970s, dozens of bodies have been found on a stretch of fields about 25 miles southeast of Houston. Most of these bodies belong to young women and, despite the assistance of the FBI and local authorities, the vast majority of these cases remain unsolved.

Many viewers of the show have taken to Twitter to share their outrage at the police’s failure to bring the killer – or killers – to justice.

“Watched The Texas Killing Fields that s*** was F***ED UP HOW DID THEY LET THAT HAPPEN FOR SO LONG,” posted one person.

A second wrote: “Good lord!! Who saw Texas Killing Fields on Netflix? What the f*** was that? Why was the PD so chill? Oh man, my heart goes out to all the parents. Of late, my emotional side has been shut and buried somewhere but I got way toooo overwhelmed watching this. And angry!!”

“Just started The Texas Killing Fields on Netflix,” added a third. “And once again, cops don’t do their jobs.”

“The new Netflix doc on the Texas Killing Fields is very very good,” tweeted a fourth. “But once again, the true crime genre is solidifying my conviction that cops ain’t s***.”

In an interview with The Independent, the documentary’s creator Joe Berlinger said: “The level of indifference and ineptitude and the dismissal was actually particularly surprising, given the era.

“You’ve got to remember that, from ‘69 to ‘92-ish ... it was kind of the ‘golden age of serial killers’.”

Read more on the story here.