That ’90s Show fans complain to Netflix about one glaring omission from release

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

That ’90s Show, a spin-off of the popular throwback sitcom That ’70s Show, made its debut on Netflix last week – but fans have one big complaint.

Starring Callie Haverda, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, the series is set 15 years after That ’70s Show, and sees some of the original cast return to make cameos.

That ’70s Show originally aired on Fox between 1998 and 2006. The series experienced a resurgence in popularity in the 2010s after it was made available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.

However, the series was removed from Netflix’s catalogue in 2020 – a move that has drawn the ire of fans after the streaming service released its sequel.

“Why would Netflix produce That 90s Show but not have That 70s Show available,” one person wrote. “That’s so stupid.”

“Wait… lmao you’re telling me Netflix doesn’t have That 70s Show on their platform while airing That 90s Show? Flop moment!” commented another.

“Not to be dramatic but Netflix dropping That 90s Show while not having That 70s Show available for streaming is my villain origin story,” joked reporter Kelsey Thompson.

“The audacity of Netflix to remove That 70s Show out of nowhere and then proceeding to say hey here’s the 90s show! No one cares PUT THE OG BACK ON,” someone else wrote.

Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso and Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso in ‘That 90s Show' (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

That ’90s Show has received mixed reviews from critics, earning an approval rating of 74 per cent on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

In a three-star review for The Independent, Nick Hilton wrote: “That ’90s Show is milder than a Milwaukee cheddar, built to be watched while scrolling on your phone, but from the moment Leia takes her father’s place, yelling out ‘Hello Wisconsin!’ in the opening titles, the lure of generations past might just drag you in.”

That ’90s Show is available to stream now on Netflix.