The Apprentice contestant Amy Anzel has apologises after posting a tweet containing a homophobic slur.

The entrepreneur is currently appearing on the BBC TV series as she competes to win a role working alongside Lord Alan Sugar.

After the first episode aired in January, Anzel quickly gained a following among the LGBTQ+ community, tweeting: “Our team might not have won the task but the Twitter gays are on my side and that’s a good enough win for me tbh!”

On Saturday (29 January), the reality TV star asked her followers for advice on venues to visit on Canal Street, Manchester’s gay club district.

She then shared a homophobic slur as she claimed that she was being “mobbed” in the area.

The tweet was deleted following backlash from her LGBTQ+ followers, with Anzel sharing a statement of apology on Sunday (30 January) afternoon.

“I just want to apologise to the people I’ve upset with a tweet I posted last night,” she wrote.

“As soon as it was pointed out, I took it down. It was taken from a conversation – and I was repeating what my friends were saying. I really meant no malice by it at all, it was meant with love.”

The Apprentice airs Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One.