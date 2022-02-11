The latest candidate to be fired inThe Apprentice has criticised the BBC show’s prize.

In the latest episode, which aired on Thursday (10 February), candidates were tasked with creating their own guided tour in north Wales.

Kathryn Burn stepped in as project manager for the second time this series, but her team lost the task.

She brought Aaron Willis and Amy Anzel back into the boardroom, where Anzel was ultimately fired by Lord Sugar for failing to step into a leadership position for the sixth week running.

Speaking to reporters about her firing, Anzel said: “I just felt that it was a very unfair, unjustified firing, I haven’t seen anyone been fired for that reason before.

“I’ve watched the show for 10 years and someone’s always put themselves up for the first time as PM, week seven, week eight, so I take calculated risks in life and in business, and I never thought that would be such a reason to fire someone.”

However, Anzel suggested she might be relieved to have been eliminated from the competition as she doesn’t think the prize – Lord Sugar’s investment to get the winner’s business plan up and running – is too great.

“Now I get to keep 10 per cent of my company,” she said, adding: “I don’t have to give away 50 per cent for £250,000 – which by the way isn’t an amazing deal.”

Fired ‘Apprentice’ candidate Amy Anzel isn’t too impressed by the show’s prize (BBC)

Anzel runs Hollywood Browzer, a beauty company directed at actors and makeup artists, offering eyebrow shaping, hair removal, exfoliation and dermaplaning.

The Apprentice continues Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One.