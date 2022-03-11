The Apprentice viewers are all saying the same thing about this season after a shock double elimination.

*Spoilers follow below*

Thursday night’s (10 March) episode of the BBC reality competition saw Lord Alan Sugar fire both Aaron Willis and Akeem Bundu-Kamara.

The business mogul made his decision after the duo flailed in the latest challenge, which involved creating and branding a new baby food.

Willis and Bundu-Kamara’s exit leaves just four contestants in the running: Brittany Carter, Harpeet Kaur, Kathryn Louise Burn, and Stephanie Affleck.

Reacting to the episode, viewers took to Twitter to complain about this year being the “worst ever” season of The Apprentice, with the “worst” group of candidates.

“This has to be the worst Apprentice of all time,” wrote one unimpressed viewer.

“Also btw this week’s episode of Apprentice was poor. The worst of the lot. Has gone downhill,” added another.

A third person wrote: “Has to be the worst Apprentice to date,” with another stating: “This is the worst year of Apprentice I have ever seen. Absolute clown, especially Hakeem.”

“Worst ever series of The Apprentice. Not a business brain to be seen,” said someone else.

Another added: “This was the worst task in what is the worst ever series of The Apprentice. It is now more like a reality TV show than a serious competition for entrepreneurs.”

“The candidates on this year’s Apprentice are by far the worst I’ve ever seen!” said one viewer. “Every week has been a disaster.”

The Apprentice airs weekly on Thursday nights at 9pm. This year’s finale will be broadcast on 24 March.