The Apprentice has addressed the confusion over the show’s fake-looking car scenes.

Fans were delighted to see the reality series return to screens earlier this month. The 16th season is now in its third week.

Viewers, however, have been distracted with one detail that appears out of place on the BBC show.

Many people have pointed out that it looks as if a green screen is being used for the scenes in which the candidates travel in team cars.

“Did anyone else notice what looked like CGI as the boys were travelling in the car last night. Outside looked fake,” wrote one user.

“Is that a green screen behind the candidates whilst in the car?” asked another person.

A third viewer wrote: “Why are the car journeys looking weird? Is it green screen?!”

A source on The Apprentice has since confirmed to Huffington Post UK that the show does not use a green screen.

They went on to explain why the shots from this series, which was filmed last year, look different to previous seasons.

Covid protocols dictated that no camera operators could not be in the cars together with the candidates. Instead, locked-off cameras were installed in the vehicles.

Three candidates have now been booted off the series, which has been off air for the last two years due to the pandemic.

Another contestant, Shama Amin, recently quit the series due to pain she experiences from rheumatoid arthritis.

Amin defended the production team behind the series amid claims that they had not adjusted filming circumstances enough to permit her to remain in the competition.