The latest candidate to be fired from The Apprentice has highlighted a hypocrisy with Lord Sugar’s decision.

On Thursday (3 February), the BBC series continued with an episode that saw the two teams tasked with creating their own video games.

It was former favourite Francesca Kennedy Wallbank who found herself in the firing line after accepting the role of sub-team leader.

Francesca came up with the video game’s title – Arctic Saviour. However, she spelt the word “Arctic” incorrectly, failing to realise it said Artic Saviour on the advertising. This meant experts were unable to make any investments.

Despite two others also failing to notice the word had been spelt incorrectly, Lord Sugar held Francesca accountable for the incorrect spelling, eventually firing her.

However, speaking about her firing to reporters ahead of the episode, Francesca said: “He fired me because of a spelling error but he himself, in his autobiography, refers to his own spelling as atrocious, so I think we probably have more in common than he realises.”

She continued: “I wish more of my performance in the other tasks were taken into account when the decision was made. After all, it is a process and everything that has happened prior should be taken into consideration, in my opinion.”

Fired ‘Apprentice’ star has questioned Lord Sugar’s decision (BBC)

Francesca was joined in the boardroom by Sophie Wilding and Brittany Carter, who she said she is tipping for the win.

The Apprentice continues Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One.