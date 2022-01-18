A candidate taking part on the new series of The Apprentice has quit the BBC show.

In scenes that will be shown as part of Thursday’s episode (20 January), Lord Sugar will discover that Shama Amin is dropping out of the process.

In the episode, Amin, 41, tells Sugar, 74, that she has “made the difficult decision to leave the process” because of the pain she experiences with rheumatoid arthritis.

The physical demands of the show coupled with the pain have forced Amin to leave the series.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a long-term illness that occurs when the immune system turns on the body and attacks cells that line the joints.

The condition often hits in teens or twenties and can be linked to genetics. It is more common in women than men.

Shama Amin has been forced to quit this year’s series of ‘The Apprentice’ (BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston)

Amin says in the episode: “Mentally, I was strong enough to carry on. But my body wasn’t allowing me to carry on. So I had no choice but to make a difficult decision like that.”

The businesswoman, who owns a nursery, praised the fellow contestants for “supporting” her.

This means that two candidates will leave the competition in the next episode. Amin’s departure comes after the firing of Harry and Conor in the first two episodes.