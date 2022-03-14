The Bachelor: Host Jesse Palmer claims Clayton Echard doesn’t know how his season ends
‘It’s really amazing to be at this point in the journey and have so much left unfinished,’ the host said
Host Jesse Palmer has revealed that Clayton Echard doesn’t know how his season of The Bachelor is going to end.
The two-part finale of Echard’s season of the dating series was filmed last November in Iceland and will be aired on Monday (14 March) and Tuesday (15 March).
The show will also incorporate live sections from “After the Final Rose,” in which Echard is questioned by Palmer about what happened this season.
While the show’s proposal is typically shot during the final episode, the months following the end of production leave opportunity for trouble between the couple.
“As I sit here talking to you, I still cannot believe that I don’t know how it ends,” Palmer told Variety. “Honestly, I don’t think [Echard] knows either.”
He added: “I left Iceland pretty sure I knew how this whole thing was going to wrap up, but now, I’m pretty sure I have more questions than answers.”
Following the latest episode, Echard came under fire when viewers noticed he shared the same loving sentiment to the last three contestants.
Now, going into the finale with two women left, viewers are left wondering whether Echard will end up with anyone at all.
“To say that it’s going to be intense and dramatic and emotional, those are gross understatements,” the host said.
“The rose ceremony coming up is going to be the most emotional and probably the most unforgettable rose ceremony ever on the show.”
When asked how it was possible for Echard to not know how the season ended, Palmer stated: “That’s really the crazy part. I’ve been in touch with him — not so much this week — and Clayton doesn’t know, I don’t know, the women don’t know, the producers don’t know. That’s the truth.”
“We’re all going to figure this out on Monday or Tuesday.”
The Bachelor two-part finale airs on Monday (14 March) and Tuesday (15 March) at 8pm ET on ABC.
