Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Bachelor contestant Litia Garr made it clear she won’t be getting intimate in the upcoming fantasy suite episode — and she’s hoping Grant Ellis won’t be either.

Last night, the ABC reality dating show released the 31-year-old bachelor’s “Hometowns” episode in which four remaining women brought him home to meet their families. By the end, Grant decided to send home Dina Lupancu, a 31-year-old Chicago attorney, leaving Litia, Juliana Pasquarosa, and Zoe McGrady as his final three.

During the March 3 installment, Grant, who identifies as a Christian, appeared to be most nervous about meeting Litia’s Mormon family.

“I’m a little bit nervous, a little bit anxious, a little bit scared,” he told cameras beforehand.

In Wyoming, Grant faced Litia’s mom Mari, step-dad Rob, and two brothers, Ethan and Jackson. Her dad eased Grant’s mind however, making it clear that they weren’t expecting him to convert any time soon.

“If you’re not a particular, you know, a member of our church necessarily, that doesn’t mean that we reject you or we can’t accept you into our family,” Rob said to Grant.

open image in gallery Litia Garr is one of Grant Ellis’s finalists on ‘The Bachelor’ ( Disney )

“There’s really no expectation from us,” Mari added to Grant. “I think that core value and core belief that God is important and he will be important as you raise your family together, that’s what’s the most important thing.”

Elsewhere in Litia’s hometown segment, the venture capitalist confessed she would not have sex with Grant in the fantasy suites.

open image in gallery Litia on ‘The Bachelor’ season 29 is from Salt Lake City, Utah ( Disney )

“Fantasy Suites” is the episode before the season finale that will see Grant go on his first overnight date with the three remaining women. And while past bachelors and bachelorettes have been known to have sex during the hotel stay, Litia was sure she didn’t want to and didn’t want Grant to either.

She told her mom: “It would hurt my feelings if he slept with other girls, and I’m not gonna sleep with him.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Litia decided she would give Grant “the benefit of the doubt” and wound up telling him she was falling in love.

Originally from Salt Lake City, Utah, Litia has opened up a lot about her family throughout the season.

In episode three, she explained how her mom had married Rob after her dad tragically died in a car accident when she was only three months old.

“My mom is from Idaho. She’s white and my dad is from Fiji. They fell in love and they got married and they had me,” she told Grant.

Just before her hometown date, Litia revealed to Grant that she was raised Mormon in Salt Lake City, noting how her family was “very, very conservative.”

She also admitted Grant is the first guy she’s dated who isn’t Mormon.