The Bachelor fans applaud contestant for ‘mature’ decision to self-eliminate

The Bachelor fans are applauding Lexi for making the difficult yet mature decision to pull herself out of the competition.

In the sixth episode of the popular dating show – which aired on 19 February – the 30-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia became the second woman to self-eliminate in season 22.

Following this week’s group date, Joey took each woman aside to check in with how they were feeling. When it came time to speak with Lexi, she asked him what his ideal timeline looked like.

“A 2-3 year engagement and having a couple of years of marriage before settling down with kids,” he said, “because I want to enjoy the marriage before we bring someone else into it and make that final foundation.”

As some will remember, during her most recent one-on-one date with Joey in Malta, Lexi opened up about her journey with endometriosis – a disease in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus. It often causes severe pelvic pain and can make it more difficult to get pregnant.

At the beginning of her Bachelor journey, Lexi disclosed on Instagram that she had undergone surgery to freeze her eggs less than two weeks before filming.

“Building a family is one of the most important things to me, and Joey is not on the same timeline,” she tells the camera. “Because I have endometriosis, having children is going to be a lot more difficult... is it the wrong timing?”

She adds: “I do in my heart believe that I came here to meet Joey, like the connection is there that’s undeniable. But what needs to happen for a connection to truly work is to have two people at the same time at the same page in the same book. I’m just worried that we are at completely different places in our lives.”

By the end of episode six, after having some time to reflect on things, Lexi approaches Joey for a serious heart-to-heart.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“I know that you want more of a long engagement and you want after this to take some time before kids, but that’s just not something I have the privilege to do right now with my health situation,” she says to him.

“As someone who has infertility, I have to take that really seriously as I date, knowing I’m in my thirties now,” she continues. “I think it would be unfair to keep me here when I’m just on a different timeline.”

Lexi and Joey on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

“I feel crushed,” Joey tells the camera. “It doesn’t feel right to let someone that special just walk out.”

“You can’t make someone ready for something that they’re not. And he doesn’t need to be ready for that right now, that’s ok. But I’d be remiss to say it didn’t like break my heart,” Lexi says in her final interview.

After Lexi’s emotional exit, several viewers took to X to praise her for her heartbreaking choice.

“WE LOVE A MATURE UNDERSTANDING QUEEN,” one person wrote.

“We respected it, she was very mature about it,” a second commented, while a third added: “She’s awesome!!! Love that she made the decision she needed.”

“Lexi and Joey just had the sweetest, most grown-up breakup this show has ever seen,” a fourth said.

“Love Lexi, her personal journey is so tough. I love how serious she is treating this. With a condition like hers timing is everything,” another added.

“So Lexi for Bachelorette?” one suggested.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8pm ET on ABC, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.