The Bachelor fans are feeling a range of emotions after Joey Graziadei sent home Maria, one of the season favourites.

On the latest episode of ABC’s popular reality dating show, which aired Monday (4 March), Joey took a trip to four different hometowns to visit each of his final women’s families.

He started off in New Orleans, Louisiana visiting Kelsey A’s family before he made his way to Rancho Cucamonga, California to spend the day with Rachel and her family. He then jetted off to Becker, Minnesota, to meet Daisy’s friends and family, before finally landing in Niagara Falls, New York, where he spent the day and evening with Maria and her family.

Going into the week, his biggest reservations appeared to lie with Daisy and Maria, as they both admitted to having put up emotional barriers to protect themselves from heartbreak.

But by the end of his visit with Daisy, she took a leap of faith and finally revealed that she was falling in love with him, giving him the reassurance he needed.

Maria, meanwhile, froze, telling the cameras: “I don’t know why I didn’t say it... It sucks that he’s going to leave today not knowing how I really feel. I feel like I regret that.”

Maria and Joey on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

During the rose ceremony later in the episode, Maria then pulled Joey aside at the very last minute – much to the ire of the other contestants – to tell him: “I am falling in love with you.”

Unfortunately for Maria, her words failed to assuage Joey’s doubts as the bachelor handed the three roses to Daisy, Kelsey A and Rachel.

One fan at a viewing party shared footage of the moment Maria was sent home alongside the caption: “Maria is literally the people’s princess.”

“How am I supposed to watch the rest of the show with Maria gone? She was the whole show for me,” another fan lamented, with a third agreeing: “Yeaaa Maria is gone I’m done all the best to Joey and the others.”

“I’m actually so uninterested in finishing the season now,” a fourth said.

“RIP to the hottest couple that could’ve been,” a fifth added, while another argued that “his decision was completely based on his fear of abandonment and not his true connection”.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8pm PT/ET on ABC with episodes available to stream on Hulu the following day.