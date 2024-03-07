For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Bachelor alum Hannah Godwin has lifted the curtain on how the cast travelled during her season of the show.

In a recent TikTok video, Godwin, 29, who appeared on season 23 of ABC’s hit dating show in 2019, responded to a fan’s question about what flights looked like on The Bachelor.

“On the season I was on, we went to Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, obviously LA, Colorado, my hometown in Alabama, back to LA, then to Portugal and Rome. We did a lot,” she said.

“So a few random facts are: I remember when there was the giant group of us leaving LA for our first international trip, we all joked and said we were on a dance team,” Godwin recalled.

“When we were overseas,” she continued, “[the women] would all get on first because we had seats in like the back in random spots and stuff. And the bachelor and the host – at the time it was Chris Harrison – would get on last and they would get to sit in the front.”

Longtime Bachelor host Harrison exited the franchise in 2021 after he made controversial comments in an Extra interview. He was replaced by former 2004 Bachelor alum Jesse Palmer.

“We were always like, ‘Is our bachelor here?’ Like we didn’t know if he was in there, but I think we were ahead of him or something,” Godwin said.

“We each were allowed two suitcases and a carry-on. And I think we only took buses and shuttles to the airports and back, especially when there was a lot of us.”

When asked in the comments if they were allowed to bring books or use their phones during flights, Godwin replied: “None.”

Instead, she said she spent a lot of time watching Grease and The Notebook, as well as listening to music if the plane had it.

“Depending on the location, like if it were in a hotel versus like a house, like a house everybody would kind of disperse in different rooms. As soon as they opened the door, you’d run and go choose your bed,” she detailed. “But if it’s a hotel room, they would rent out these big giant suites or rooms and do a bunch of single beds in there and you just go and choose yours.”

She also revealed that all of the meals were catered unless “you were on a date”. “On the days you weren’t filming, like if there was a one-on-one, you’re either doing a bunch of filming around the place, and at cool locations, they would let us go and do a cool activity.”

Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin (Getty Images)

Godwin added that they were expected to keep discussions about what was going on in the show minimal during flights. “Because if we weren’t miked, they obviously wanted to capture whatever you were saying or thinking on camera,” she explained.

Godwin was ultimately eliminated in week 9. She later returned for season six of Bachelor in Paradise, which she ended up winning with her now-husband, Bachelorette alum Dylan Barbour.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays on ABC at 8pm PT/ET, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.