Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik almost lost the chance to play Amy to a fellow cast member.

Bialik first appeared on the show in the season three finale after auditioning for the role of Amy Farrah Fowler.

However, another actor competing for the role was Kate Micucci, who ended up joining the sitcom in a season six episode, titled “The Tangible Affection Proof”, which was broadcast nine years ago this week.

Micucci made her debut in the show as Raj’s love interest, Lucy, and appeared for a total of eight episodes.

Bialik, meanwhile, became part of the Big Bang Theory furniture, and appeared in 203 episodes of the hit comedy series.

The Amy actor previously revealed the reason why she has never watched an episode of the show, which came to an end with its 12th season in 2019.

The Big Bang Theory also starred Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, and Kunal Nayyar.

Kate Micucci eventually played Lucy in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ (Ge (Getty Images)

Bialik wasn’t the only one who almost ended up playing another character; Penny star Cuoco, who now appears in the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, also auditioned to play a very different role.

In a special featurette released by CBS, the actor said she had tried out for the sitcom’s original unaired pilot, but failed to land the role of a character named Katie.

Meanwhile, Nayyar – who appears in Apple TV+ series Suspicion – cleared up a behind-the-scenes illusion, revealing how the series pulled off scenes that showed the characters walking up and down stairs in their high-rise flat.