Kaley Cuoco wants the cast of The Big Bang Theory to have a Friends-style live reunion in the future.

In June, the cast of the hit sitcom reunited in front of the cameras for the first time since the show came to an end in 2004, for a unscripted special hosted by James Corden.

Speaking to Variety, Cuoco admitted that she’d really enjoyed the Friends reunion and hoped the cast of her own sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, would be able to do something similar in a few years time.

“When I watched, I definitely thought, I would love to do that one day. I would love to do that with our show,” she said.

The Big Bang Theory came to an end in 2019 after 12 seasons. It starred Cuoco, as well as Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki.

Cuoco, who was this year nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in HBO’s The Flight Attendant, recently admitted that she’s happy to be known as her TBBT character Penny “forever”.

“When Flight Attendant came out, there was an article that came out that said, ‘The new girl, Kaley Cuoco’ and my team and I laughed so hard,” Cuoco recalled. “I was like, ‘Do they not know?’

“We felt like we got away with something… because obviously the biggest concern was, ‘Oh, you’re going to be known as Penny forever’. Which, by the way, if I was – great. That was an awesome part of my life.”