The Boys actor Antony Starr questioned why a baby was attending the show’s panel at Comic-Con on Friday (July 26).

The Amazon Prime Video series about a team of vigilantes is known for its highly explicit storylines.

Starr, who plays Homelander in the show, said, “Was that a baby?” as a baby was heard crying in the audience.

“Is this the right place for that baby to be? [laughs] Does that also mean there's a mother here?”

In the recently released fourth season, fans were divided over an “obscene” plotline in episode six, which was titled “Dirty Business.”

The episode follows Hughie (Jack Quaid) and the rest of The Boys as they sneak into a party at the home of billionaire superhero Tek Knight (Derek Wilson), with Hughie pretending to be the spider-themed superhero Webweaver.

open image in gallery Antony Starr in ‘The Boys’ ( Jasper Savage/Prime Video )

Hughie spends most of the episode trapped in the “Tek Cave”, a parody of Batman’s lair that is kitted out to accommodate Tek Knight’s many and varied sexual desires.

On X/Twitter, viewers said they were left truly shocked by the prolonged graphic and sexual scenes.

Elsewhere in season four, The Deep star Chace Crawford revealed he “almost had a panic attack” before shooting a sex scene with an octopus voiced by Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton.

Speaking about the scene at Comic-Con, Crawford said showrunner Eric Kripke asked him: “Have you seen My Octopus Teacher?”

Crawford replied: “I feel like we saw different versions of it.”

“I was in total denial about it. And then it got 24 hours out from the first day I had to shoot it and I almost had a panic attack,” Crawford previously told Rolling Stone.

“I called Kripke – he’s so great. He’s got a million things going on but his door’s always open. So I was worried about the scene. I’m like, ‘How are we gonna do this? What are the angles gonna be? How naked do I have to be?’ He changed one shot for me. And it was great.”

Last month, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke announced that show would come to an end after five seasons, writing on X that he was “thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax.”

All four seasons of The Boys are out now on Prime Video.