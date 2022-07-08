The Boys fans shocked after season 3 finale death: ‘RIP to the greatest TV superhero character of all time’
*Spoilers follow for the season three finale of ‘The Boys’*
The third season of Amazon Prime Video’s superhero series The Boys ended Friday (8 July), with an epic finale that dramatically altered its universe.
*Spoilers follow for the season three finale of The Boys*
In “The Instant White-Hot Wild”, Black Noir – played by series regular Nathan Mitchell – admits to Homelander (Anthony Starr) that he’s always known that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is his father.
Overcome by the revelation, Homelander responds by killing Black Noir.
On Twitter, fans are now mourning the death of one of The Boys’ most fearsome superheroes.
“Black Noir’s death was so sad. They built him up a lot over the last few episodes just to kill him off like that,” wrote one user.
“Rest in Peace to the greatest television superhero character of all time Black Noir,” posted another.
Homelander shouted that Black Noir should have told him the truth before he ripped his friend’s guts out. Many fans speculated there would be a death in the finale, but few appeared to guess this was coming.
“Black Noir got terrorised by Soldier Boy only to be killed by his son?” wrote a fan, lamenting the irony of Black Noir’s journey.
Another posted a mournful tribute: “Black Noir, you will always be remembered.”
