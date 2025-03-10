The Boys’ Jack Quaid hints at Hughie’s fate ahead of final season of Amazon show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Quaid has offered fans a hint of what to expect for his character in the final season of The Boys, saying: “It’s been really cool to see Hughie get some good wins this season.”

The 32-year-old has played Hughie Campbell in the hit superhero satire since it debuted in 2019. The fifth and final season is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime next year.

Speaking to ComicBook about what fans can expect, Quaid said: “I mean, you know, our boy’s always a bit... in some peril.

“I will say it’s been really cool to see Hughie get some good wins this season. And it’s been really cool to see him… I think he’s the most mature he’s ever been.

He added: “It’s a very dark season. I mean, obviously, it’s the show, but Hughie really grew into himself this season and I’ve been really enjoying playing that side of him. Obviously I can’t say too much, but it’s been a really cool experience.”

Last year Quaid, whose parents are Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, said he was “inclined to agree” with the suggestion he’s a “nepo baby”.

open image in gallery Jack Quaid as Hughie in ‘The Boys' ( Prime Video )

He told The Daily Beast: “I am an immensely privileged person, was able to get representation pretty early on, and that’s more than half the battle. I knew the door was open for me in a lot of ways that it’s just not for a lot of actors.”

He added that he has “just tried to work as hard as I possibly can to prove that I deserve to walk through that door”.

A year earlier, When Harry Met Sally star Ryan defended her son, telling Glamour: “That nepo stuff is so dismissive of his work ethic, his gifts, and how sensitive he is to the idea of his privilege.”

While Quaid praised his mum for her words, he said he disagrees with her that the “nepo baby” claim “undermines” his talent.

open image in gallery Quaid with father Dennis Quaid in New York in 2015 ( Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images )

He said: “My first thought was like, she’s being a mom. She’s being a loving mom. But I don’t think she’s trying to say that I’m not a nepo baby. I think she’s just trying to say that, in her opinion, it undermines my talent.

“I don’t think it undermines my talent. I know that I work hard, and I know I’ve heard ‘no’ way more than I’ve heard ‘yes.’ But I also know that this industry is insanely hard to break into, and I had an easier time doing that than most. Both things can be true. So no, I don’t think she was trying to say that I’m not a privileged person. She knows. She must know. I think she was being a mom.”

Quaid made his debut in 2012 blockbuster The Hunger Games and, in recent years, has appeared in Plus One, Oppenheimer and the most recent Scream film. He also starred in 40 episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

But it’s his role as Hughie in The Boys that saw him generate a fanbase. In the series, his character is part of a team of civilians attempting to bring down increasingly deranged superheroes, including Antony Starr’s Homelander.