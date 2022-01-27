The Chase star Mark Labbett, known on the series as “The Beast”, has apologised after storming off during a recent episode.

Labbett stars as one of the “Chasers” on the popular ITV quiz show – quiz experts whose wits are pitted against weekly contestants looking to take home a cash prize.

During Wednesday night’s episode (26 January), Labbett was seen walking off set in anger after losing to the contestants with just seconds remaining on the clock.

When host Bradley Walsh questioned Labbett about the loss, viewers watched as “The Beast” said “I’m off”, before walking away and punching part of the set.

At the time, Walsh told viewers: “I apologise to any kids watching, that is not how you should take defeat.”

Writing on Twitter, Labbett has since apologised for his outburst, writing: “Apologies to those of you disappointed with my behaviour tonight.

“My mental health was shot before that game, it was storm off or break down in tears.”

Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, star of ‘The Chase’ on ITV (ITV)

The TV star also joked: “A remorseless diet of quality opponents didn’t help.”

Fans were supportive of Labbett in the comments, with one person writing: “Tbh you were kind and courteous to the team and their success then reacted angrily with yourself and that’s fine. It’s when the chaser is rude or short with the team that annoys me but you didn’t do that.”

“You should never have to apologise for the crime of ‘being human’,” wrote another. “I’d have been nowhere on those questions.”

“My daughter and I assumed it was a bit of theatre, so the only disappointment is hearing that you were struggling at the time,” wrote another person. “Everyone is allowed a bad day, and I will be showing your post to my 13-year-old tonight so she knows it’s OK to be frustrated sometimes, too.”

The Chase is available to watch on ITV Hub, with new episodes airing every day at 5pm on ITV.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.