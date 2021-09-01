The Chase viewers have branded the show “unfair” after a blind contestant was asked a question about the colour of snooker balls.

Appearing on Monday (30 August) afternoon’s episode of the ITV quiz show, astrophysics student Josh competed against against Mark “The Beast” Labett for a shot at the prize.

Earning £5,000 in the cash builder round, Josh’s first question required him to name which ball is placed furthest from the player at the start of a snooker game.

Josh admitted that he “didn’t know much about snooker” and answered pink, while the answer was actually black.

However, viewers at home said that Josh had been “done dirty” by the question.

“Asking Josh where the black is on #Thechase was a bit much!” one tweet read.

Another viewer commented: “The mans f***ing blind!!! Asking him a question about snooker.”

“Those questions were horrible. Josh has been done dirty,” another Twitter user wrote, while one tweet read: “Asking a blind bloke about snooker ball colours on The Chase is a bit harsh! #thechase no wonder he had no idea.”

“Bit unlucky/not thought though [sic] that @ITVChase had a visual question for someone who is blind,” another viewer commented.

Josh was eliminated by The Beast and did not compete in the final chase.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.