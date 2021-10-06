The Chase’s Darragh Ennis leads tributes after contestant Mike Johnson dies

The Chase contestant Mike Johnson has died.

News of Johnson’s death was confirmed on the Instagram page for the ITV game show.

Alongside a photograph of Johnson together with host Bradley Walsh, a caption reads: “We are deeply saddened by the news that Mike Johnson has passed away.

“A fantastic Beat the Chasers and Chase contestant, our thoughts are with Mike’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

The caption continued: “Bradley, the Chasers and production loved meeting and spending time with Mike and making him part of the Beat The Chasers & The Chase family.”

Responding to the news, Darrah “The Menace” Ennis – a Chaser on the series – was among the first to pay tribute, stating: “Such a sad loss. A really fun and entertaining contestant.”

No further details about Johnson’s death have been announced.

Speaking about his decision to appear on the series for the chance to win the prize money, Johnson had told Walsh that he planned to see his mother in the Caribbean.

“I haven’t seen my mother in Trinidad and I’ve got myself a beautiful five-year-old daughter and it’s her birthday tomorrow,” he said. “So I’d like to take my wife and her over to visit, and maybe a little toy’s house as well.”

Johnson had chosen to try for a £10,000 prize pot against the chasers but eventually lost out to them.

News of his death follows an announcement last month that Pete Green, another contestant on The Chase, had died aged 72 in June.

The episode featuring Green aired days before he was revealed to have died in a house fire.