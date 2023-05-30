The new series Spider-Man actor Tom Holland ‘has never been more excited to share’ with fans
It’s a bold claim from the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor
Tom Holland is leading a new psychological thriller – and the Spider-Man actor has “never been more excited to share” a project with his fans.
The British actor leads The Crowded Room, which is an adaptation of Daniel Keyes’ 1981 novel The Minds of Billy Milligan.
Holland, who stars in the series alongside Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum and Sasha Lane, plays Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested for his involvement in a shooting in 1979.
Through a series of interviewers with his interrogator, Danny unveils a mystery surrounding his life.
The 10-episode series will be the latest in a series of high-profile releases on Apple TV Plus, following Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne’s comedy Platonic and the sci-fi show Silo.
Speaking about the series on Instagram, Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), wrote: “THE CROWDED ROOM – I promise you this show will not disappoint! We are 7 weeks out from dropping our first three episodes and I have never been more excited to share something with you.”
That’s a bold statement from someone who’s starred in Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
The show has been created by Akiva Goldsman, whose writing credits include episodes of the TV series Fringe and films I, Robot, and Cinderella Man.
The Crowded Room premieres its first three episodes on 9 June on Apple TV Plus, followed by new episodes released each week.
