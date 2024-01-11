New auction of The Crown props and costumes ‘a real love letter to the show’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From a replica of Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation gown and Princess Diana’s “revenge dress” to a reproduction of the Gold State Coach – costumes, props and sets from Netflix’s award-winning drama The Crown will be on show in London this week before going under the hammer at auction.

More than 450 items from the Netflix show, which focused on the reign of Britain’s late monarch Elizabeth, will be on public display at the auction house Bonhams on Bond Street from Thursday ahead of its "The Crown Auction" next month.

The hit show, which stirred controversy for its fictionalised dialogues and storylines, wrapped last month after six seasons, during which actors Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton portrayed the queen at different stages of her reign.

Among items on display are costumes worn by the main characters, including Elizabeth Debicki, who recently won a Golden Globe for her performance as Princess Diana on the show.

A replica of the queen’s Coronation ordaining dress, Imperial Mantle and red Coronation robe worn by Emmy winner Foy in season one has an estimate of £20,000 - 30,000 ($25,430 - $38,145). A custom-made copy of Diana’s infamous revenge dress, which she wore the same night the then-Prince of Wales confessed to infidelity on national television, is expected to fetch between £8,000 and £12,000.

(Netflix/Keith Bernstein)

Other items to go under the hammer include a full-length ivory wedding dress and veil worn by Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret and the Number 10 Downing Street facade and front door, estimated to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000.

Also for sale is a replica of Buckingham Palace’s wrought iron gates, estimated at between £6,000 to £8,000, and the world’s only reproduction of the Queen’s Coronation carriage, which is expected to sell for between £30,000 and £50,000.

"Lots in the sale are from all six seasons," said Charlie Thomas, director of house sales and private and iconic collections at Bonhams. Although the queen was the focus, "the sale features all of the main characters from all six seasons and it’s ... a real love letter to the show," he added.

Some 150 lots will go under the hammer in a live sale on 7 February, with a further 300 being offered as part of an online auction running from 11 January to 8 February.

A replica of the Queen’s Coronation carriage (Bonhams)

Proceeds from the live sale will go towards establishing a scholarship programme at the National Film and Television School, which has training sites across Britain.

The sixth and final season of The Crown, created by British screenwriter Peter Morgan, steers the series into the late Nineties and early Noughties.

Members of the public will remember several events depicted in the final instalment, which was released on Netflix in two parts, including the tragic death of Princess Diana along with Dodi Fayed in 1997.

The sixth season of Netflix’s once-glittering royal romp featured one of the show’s most controversial scenes, with Debicki’s Princess Diana returning as a ghost in scenes with Charles (Dominic West) and the Queen (Imelda Staunton).

The creative decision to feature Diana as a ghost proved contentious among fans and critics who reviewed the show.

Addressing the controversy over depicting the former Princess of Wales as an otherworldly apparition, Morgan said the term “ghost” had been misunderstood.

“I never imagined it as Diana’s ‘ghost’ in the traditional sense. It was her continuing to live vividly in the minds of those she has left behind. Diana was unique, and I suppose that’s what inspired me to find a unique way of representing her. She deserved special treatment narratively,” Morgan said.

The Crown season six is available to stream on Netflix.

