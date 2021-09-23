The Crown has cast the role of Dodi Fayed, Princess Diana’s late romantic partner.

Film producer Fayed, who became involved with the royal in July 1997, died alongside Diana in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997.

Variety now reports that British actor Khalid Abdalla, who starred in the film adaptation of The Kite Runner, will play Fayed opposite Elizabeth Debicki’s Diana.

Salim Daw will appear as Fayed’s father, Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed.

While The Crown producers have not yet revealed whether the series will depict the crash that killed Diana, the casting of Fayed suggests that their short relationship will be included in the hit drama.

Debicki takes over the role of Diana from Emma Corrin, while Prince Charles will be played by Dominic West. Imelda Staunton will portray Queen Elizabeth II opposite Jonathan Pryce’s Prince Philip.

The fourth series of The Crown picked up 11 Emmys on Sunday (19 October), taking home the top prize for Best Drama Series. Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Josh O’Connor and Gillian Anderson all won in acting categories.

The Crown series five is expected to arrive on Netflix next year. You can find everything about next season here.