Cindy Crawford celebrates surprise The Crown cameo with Princess Diana memory

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cindy Crawford has honoured her brief cameo in The Crown with a beautiful memory of Princess Diana.

The former supermodel, 57, shared a clip of a scene from season six of the popular Netflix drama in which a young Prince William (Ed McVey) walks in to find Prince Philip (Jonathan Pryce) looking at the pictures of models tacked to his wall.

After telling William that he has nothing to be ashamed of, Philip asks their names. “That’s Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Cambell,” William responds.

Celebrating the “little cameo” on Instagram, Crawford wrote: “I still vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered the ‘Super Models’).”

In a subsequent Instagram Story, she reshared her 2017 tribute to Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death. Alongside a photo of her standing beside Diana, Crawford’s caption read: “Remembering this inspiring woman today. This photo was taken at Kensington Palace. Princess Diana had somehow got the number to my office and called herself to ask for me.

“My assistant was in shock! We finally connected and she asked if the next time I was in London I would come by for tea – I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry.

“I was nervous and didn’t know what to wear, but remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking, it was like talking to a girlfriend. She was a class act and showed us all what a modern day princess should be. Rest In Peace.”

The sixth and final season of The Crown chronicled the tragic aftermath of Diana’s death in 1997. While previous seasons of the drama have received widespread acclaim, the latest instalment has been panned by many critics, including The Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky, who found that the juggernaut had “squandered its once-golden potential” in her two-star review.

“Remember when this all felt exciting – when these on-screen royals seemed painfully, gloriously human?” Rosseinsky wrote. “Now they exist less as characters, more as vessels for exposition and knowing nods to present-day royal in-fighting.”

Season six of The Crown is streaming on Netflix.