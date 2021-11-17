Dominic West will be joined in The Crown by his son Senan, who has been cast as Prince William.

The Affair star will feature in the fifth season of Netflix’s royal drama as Prince Charles, taking over the role from Josh O’Connor.

Now, Variety reports that Dominic’s 13-year-old son will be playing his child on-screen, having been cast as Prince William following a “nationwide” search.

Senan is said to be playing a slightly older version of the royal and heir to the throne in the final episodes of the series, in what will be his on-screen debut. He auditioned for the show via self-tape.

William’s mother Princess Diana will be played on The Crown by Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki.

While The Crown bosses haven’t revealed whether or not the show will directly depict Diana’s death, the casting appears to suggest season five will at least show the years surrounding her death. William was 15 when his mother was killed in a car accident.

Filming has begun recently on season five, with Diana’s brother Charles Spencer revealing this week that he rejected the show’s request to film at his family home of Althorp.

“They applied. They wanted to shoot here. But I don’t really do that stuff,” he said.

“Actually, to be honest, I don’t watch The Crown so I just said, ‘Thank you but no thank you.’”

The show is due to return in November 2022, with Imelda Staunton now playing the Queen and Jonathan Pryce portraying Prince Philip.