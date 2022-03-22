Emily in Paris actor Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is set to join The Crown for its forthcoming season.

Leroy-Beaulieu won fans thanks to her Emily in Paris role as Sylvie Grateau, the marketing boss who often butts heads with American marketing executive Emily Cooper (Lily Collins).

However, after her two-season run, Leroy-Beaulieu has revealed that she will be switching it up for an appearance on the fifth season of Netflix’s British royal drama.

“It was a very small thing but it was a lot of fun and I was so, so happy to be in it. Every episode is like a little film on its own. It’s crazily well written,” Leroy-Beaulieu told Mail on Sunday of her cameo.

According to the newspaper, her role is said to be that of Monique Ritz, the widow of Charles Ritz who sold the famously family-named Paris hotel to Mohamed Al-Fayed. The hotel where Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed – Mohamed’s son – spent their last evening together before they died in the car crash in 1997.

The next season of The Crown will highlight events of the 1990s, during which three of the Queen’s children’s marriages were collapsing and a fire at Windsor Castle broke out.

In addition, Leroy-Beaulieu will be joined by newcomer Imelda Staunton as the Queen (previously played by Olivia Colman), Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Johnathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Jonny Lee Miller as British Prime Minister John Major.

The Crown season 5 is scheduled to premiere in November 2022 on Netflix.