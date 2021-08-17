Netflix has unveiled a first look at Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as Prince Charles and Diana Spencer in the latest season of The Crown.

Fans have taken to social media and largely expressed positive reactions to how the two actors look in the roles.

One said it was “excellent casting” whereas another commented “the casting is always perfect on The Crown”.

A fan on Twitter mused on the casting of West as the Prince of Wales: “I love Dominic West but he’s not exactly who I would picture playing Prince Charles in this next round of The Crown. Interesting casting there.”

In the images, West is unmistakable as Charles as he stares into the distance whilst wearing his trademark brown suit. Debicki also looks like the spitting image of Diana as she rests on a sofa while deep in thought.

One user also joked: “Love when The Crown releases a new cast pic and people are like ‘Yes! This looks like person. I hope they sound like person. Then they deserve Emmy’ #BringBackCelebrityStarsInTheirEyes.”

Season five of The Crown will also see Imelda Staunton replace Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce take over from Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

Jonny Lee Miller joins the ensemble cast as Prime Minister, John Major.

West is best known for his role as Jimmy McNulty in HBO drama The Wire as well as other performances in The Affair and The Hour.

Debicki has appeared in Steve McQueen’s Widows and also the BBC’s miniseries, The Night Manager.