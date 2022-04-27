The Crown: Netflix puts out casting call looking for a young Kate Middleton
‘We are looking for a strong physical resemblance,’ the casting notice said
The Crown has begun its search for an actor to play Kate Middleton.
It appears as if the Duchess of Cambridge will feature in the forthcoming final season of Netflix’s hit historical drama.
The series recently put out a casting call for “an exceptional young actor to play Kate Middleton”.
Per Variety, the notice included photos of Middleton from the early 2000s, when she and Prince William first began dating.
The couple met during their first year at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.
“This is a good role in this award-winning drama and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance,” the casting call said, suggesting that the part would feature in the show’s sixth and final season.
Last month similar casting calls were issued seeking actors to portray Prince William and Prince Harry as teenagers.
The casting calls appear to suggest that the sixth season will begin around 1998 and end in 2005, after Princess Diana’s death.
Season five is still in the works, with a scheduled release date in November this year.
While the sixth season will be the final series of The Crown, Netflix is reportedly in “early stage conversations” to commission a prequel series.
