The Crown: Netflix puts out casting call for teenage Prince William and Harry
Production is looking for people with a ‘strong physical resemblance’ to the brothers
Netflix has put out a casting call for two actors to portray Prince William and Prince Harry in season six of The Crown.
The royal drama’s casting associate Kate Bone posted a tweet on Thursday (17 March), saying that the production is seeking two actors “with a strong physical resemblance” to portray the brothers.
For Prince William, the production will consider actors aged between 16 and 21 and, for Prince Harry, actors aged between 16 and 20.
According to the casting call, no previous professional acting experience is required and applicants should send a video of themselves talking about something they love doing.
The fifth season of The Crown will land on Netflix this November, with a new cast taking over to portray the royal family through the Nineties.
Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth, alongside Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.
The young Prince William will be played by Dominic West’s son Senan West.
Season five is expected to cover Princess Diana’s death, meaning season six will chronicle the aftermath.
It is also expected that season six will see 19-year-old Prince William go to the University of St Andrew’s, where he met his wife-to-be Kate Middleton.
