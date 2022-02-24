Netflix has confirmed that expensive props used in its extravagant and award-winning series The Crown have been stolen.

According to the streaming service, items worth £150,000 were reportedly stolen overnight last Wednesday (16 February). Netflix also revealed that a police investigation into the theft is currently underway.

The incident is believed to have occurred near Doncaster, in south Yorkshire, during the show’s final week of production.

Speaking to the Press Association news agency, a spokesperson for confirmed that reports of the robbery were true, but declined to provide any additional information or context.

The Independent has reached out to Netflix and the South Yorkshire police for comment.

The Crown is scheduled to return to Netflix for its fifth season in November this year.

It will feature an all-new cast as it chronicles the royal family’s descent into the late Nineties. Screen veteran Imelda Staunton takes over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, and Lesley Manville has been confirmed to portray Princess Margaret.

Imelda Staunton is taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman (Getty Images for RFF)

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana, Princess of Wales, from Emma Corrin.

The young actor, who portrayed the late Princess of Wales from the ages of 16 to 28 in season four of The Crown, said that she was “quite pleased to move on” from the role on Netflix’s multi-award winning period drama.

The forthcoming fifth instalment will reportedly dramatise Diana’s headline-making 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir as well as other key events in her later life.

The Crown writer Peter Morgan has confirmed that the show’s sixth season will be its final.

Additional reporting by Press Association