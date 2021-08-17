Netflix has dropped the first pictures of Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West as Princess Diana and Prince Charles in The Crown.

The fifth season, which started filming last month, sees Tenet star Debicki take over from Emma Corrin to play the beloved princess.

Given the timeline so far, Debicki’s seasons of The Crown (five and six) could follow the couple’s divorce and the princess’s death in 1997.

Season four saw Corrin star opposite Josh O’Connor’s Prince Charles. The series followed Princess Diana as she dealt with the stress of worldwide fame and struggled with an eating disorder.

In the images of the new series, below, West’s prince is seen looking concerned and wearing a brown suit with a yellow handkerchief in its pocket. Debicki’s Diana, meanwhile, is shown deep in thought and reclining against a pillow.

Debicki’s recent credits, as well as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and Widows.

West, meanwhile, recently appeared alongside Lily James in the BBC adaptation The Pursuit of Love and he can soon be seen in Downton Abbey 2 and the UK version of Call My Agent!

The two stars will be joined in season five by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major.