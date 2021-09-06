New images from the set of The Crown have revealed a glimpse of Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West in character as Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Debicki is shown with Diana’s signature cropped hairstyle, climbing out of a car in a floral dress.

West, meanwhile, is shown talking to the child actors playing Prince William and Harry, while wearing in a brown suit.

The forthcoming fifth season of The Crown was filming at Dunsfold Aerodrome, Surrey.

The new episodes see West replace Josh O’Connor as the Prince of Wales, with Debicki taking over from Emma Corrin as Diana.

Season five will also see Imelda Staunton replace Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce take over from Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

Jonny Lee Miller joins the ensemble cast as prime minister John Major.

West is best known for his role as Jimmy McNulty in HBO drama The Wire as well as other performances in The Affair and The Hour.

Debicki has appeared in Steve McQueen’s Widows and also the BBC’s miniseries, The Night Manager.

Season four of The Crown wrapped up in Christmas 1989, meaning season five will jump forward in time to the 1990s. It will presumably make the season one of the show’s most dramatic, with Charles and Diana divorcing amid stories of their respective infidelities, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson embroiled in scandals, and Diana killed in a car crash. The tragedy led to international mourning and forever changed the royal family.