The Crown’s producers have revealed details of the show’s emergency plan in case of the Queen’s death.

The show-makers apparently have their own “Operation London Bridge” in place that covers what will happen from the moment of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Operation London Bridge, also known by its code phrase London Bridge is Down, is the plan for what will happen in the United Kingdom on and immediately after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It includes planning for the announcement of her death, the period of official mourning, and the details of her state funeral.

“We have our own version of Operation London Bridge,” a series insider told The New York Post. “This is particularly pertinent for if we are filming.

“Filming will shut down immediately if we are in production, for at least a week. There would also be lots of discussion about when to restart.”

The Crown’s season five is set to be released in November this year.

In keeping with the show replacing its main cast with older actors every two seasons to mark leaps forward in time, season five will feature an entirely new set of players.

Oscar nominees Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville will portray Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret, respectively, while Jonathan Pryce will portray Prince Philip.

The next season is expected to further explore the strained relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana (now portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, respectively).

The fifth season will debut on 5 November.