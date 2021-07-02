The executive producer of The Crown has explained why the hit Netflix royal drama will come to an end after six seasons.

The series follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II, with past seasons covering her early life, coronation, and marriage to Prince Philip.

Season four, released on the streaming service last November, was set during Margaret Thatcher’s tenure as prime minister, and depicted Prince Charles’ courtship with the late Princess Diana.

However, while two further seasons of the show are already set to be made – with Imelda Staunton set to take over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman – producer Suzanne Mackie explained to Broadcast Now that The Crown’s creator Peter Morgan would refuse to progress past the planned timeline.

“Peter has said it very articulately, that he simply can’t write something unless there has been time to gain a proper perspective,” she said. “And I think he’s always felt 10 years is the minimum amount of time that he can see something in a historical context, to allow him to really understand it. I don’t think he’ll deviate from that.”

Mackie continued: “We all know these stories, but what Peter does so brilliantly is get underneath that, and understand the landscape in a more nuanced, complex, surprising way.

“The minute he starts trying to do that sooner, it will inevitably feel contrived or artificial. So, although this has been an absolute career highlight for me, it will absolutely be time to move on.”

The Crown can be streamed now on Netflix.