The first trailer for The Crown season five has been released, showing an “all-out war” between King Charles III and Princess Diana.

Netflix’s historical drama will next head to the Nineties in its forthcoming new season, with Dominic West playing the monarch-to-be while Elizabeth Debicki takes over the role of the late Princess of Wales.

At Netflix’s fan event Tudum on Saturday (24 September), viewers were given a first look at footage from the new season, as well as the date that the show would be hitting the streamer this autumn.

The trailer begins with a voiceover of a news reporter reading: “Buckingham Palace is issuing this statement: ‘It is with regret, the Prince and Princess of Wales are separating.”

Close-ups are shown of Charles and Diana’s hands, then faces, as other reports describe “uproar in Britain after Prince Charles bared his soul to the nation, but the Princess of Wales upstaged her husband”.

Both Charles and Diana are then seen having their hair and make-up done as they prepare for their separate interviews.

“This is becoming all-out war,” another voice can be heard saying.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in the fifth season of ‘The Crown’ (PA Media)

Imelda Staunton will be stepping into Queen Elizabeth II’s shoes in the new season of The Crown, while Jonathan Pryce plays her husband Prince Phillip.

Production is currently underway on the show’s sixth and final season, but was forced to temporarily come to a halt earlier this month following the Queen’s death.

The Crown season five comes to Netflix on Wednesday 9 November.