Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Crown final season to feature Charles and Camilla wedding storyline

Netflix’s popular historical drama will take its final bow later this year

Inga Parkel
Monday 04 September 2023 16:35
Comments

Related: The Crown season 6 spotted filming Diana’s final moments in London

Netflix has teased that its forthcoming final season of The Crown will feature a royal wedding storyline.

As the sixth season of the popular historical drama about the British Royal Family enters a new decade, it will not only “sensitively” cover the death of Princess Diana but will also include the marriage between the now-King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

“After six seasons, seven years and three casts, @TheCrownNetflix comes to an end later this year,” the show’s official account posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday (4 September).

“We’ll be back with more soon, but here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season,” it added, alongside a photo of a programme for the “service of prayer and dedication following the marriage of his Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall” taking place on “Sunday 9 April 2005 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle”.

The adult version of Charles is portrayed by Dominic West, while Olivia Williams plays Camilla.

Recommended

The Crown’s newest season follows the latest season’s storyline, which covered the life and reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who is said to have initially objected to Charles and Camilla’s relationship. This is in part due to Charles’s affair with Camilla, which brought scandalous media coverage to the family.

In an infamous interview with Princess Diana at the time, she declared that there were “three people” in her marriage. Her comments, in reference to Camilla, caused public mayhem.

Following Diana’s fatal 1997 car crash in Paris, Charles and Camilla continued their controversial relationship. However, over time, Camilla was eventually accepted as Charles’s partner and the two were married in 2005.

Season six has also welcomed newcomers Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy to portray the young adult versions of Prince William and Princess Kate.

With Prince William starting at the University of St Andrews, he is “determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can”, an official logline states.

Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free
Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

“Also beginning life as a University student is Kate Middleton from Berkshire,” it adds. “As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins.”

In recent years, The Crown has come under intense scrutiny from several high-profile Britons, including Dame Judi Dench and former PM Sir John Major, who alleged its latest season distorted historical facts.

Though a premiere date has not yet been confirmed, the final season is likely to follow the pattern of previous runs and launch in November.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in