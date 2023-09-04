Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix has teased that its forthcoming final season of The Crown will feature a royal wedding storyline.

As the sixth season of the popular historical drama about the British Royal Family enters a new decade, it will not only “sensitively” cover the death of Princess Diana but will also include the marriage between the now-King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

“After six seasons, seven years and three casts, @TheCrownNetflix comes to an end later this year,” the show’s official account posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday (4 September).

“We’ll be back with more soon, but here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season,” it added, alongside a photo of a programme for the “service of prayer and dedication following the marriage of his Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall” taking place on “Sunday 9 April 2005 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle”.

The adult version of Charles is portrayed by Dominic West, while Olivia Williams plays Camilla.

The Crown’s newest season follows the latest season’s storyline, which covered the life and reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who is said to have initially objected to Charles and Camilla’s relationship. This is in part due to Charles’s affair with Camilla, which brought scandalous media coverage to the family.

In an infamous interview with Princess Diana at the time, she declared that there were “three people” in her marriage. Her comments, in reference to Camilla, caused public mayhem.

Following Diana’s fatal 1997 car crash in Paris, Charles and Camilla continued their controversial relationship. However, over time, Camilla was eventually accepted as Charles’s partner and the two were married in 2005.

Season six has also welcomed newcomers Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy to portray the young adult versions of Prince William and Princess Kate.

With Prince William starting at the University of St Andrews, he is “determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can”, an official logline states.

“Also beginning life as a University student is Kate Middleton from Berkshire,” it adds. “As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins.”

In recent years, The Crown has come under intense scrutiny from several high-profile Britons, including Dame Judi Dench and former PM Sir John Major, who alleged its latest season distorted historical facts.

Though a premiere date has not yet been confirmed, the final season is likely to follow the pattern of previous runs and launch in November.