The Daily Show has poked fun at the Trump campaign’s obsession with Peanut the Squirrel, whose euthanization has caused uproar among Republicans.

During Monday’s (November 4) episode of the Comedy Central talk show, guest host and correspondent Jordan Klepper recounted Donald Trump’s final rallies before Election Day.

“Trump campaign, this is your last chance to get your message out. Surely there is someone who is staying focused on the important issues and not getting distracted like some idiot dog when it sees a squirrel,” the host joked.

Going on to play a clip of Trump’s running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, asking North Carolina rallygoers if they’d “seen the videos of this squirrel,” Klepper cut in to add sarcastically: “F*** me. No, no, I haven’t seen the videos of the squirrel. Why is that an issue?”

He then showed a TV report about Trump supporters up in arms after Peanut the Squirrel – who became a social media star after being taken in by Mark Longo in 2017 – was seized by New York State’s Department of Environmental Conservation and later euthanized for biting an official.

“I know Don’s fired up about Peanut the Squirrel,” Vance said at the North Carolina rally. “We were on the way down here from Cincinnati. He was like, you know, is it really the case that the Democrats murdered the Elon Musk of squirrels?”

Klepper asked his audience: “Everyone, we are mere hours before Election Day, and Republicans’ final message is, ‘We must avenge the death of Peanut the Squirrel.’

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad Republicans finally care about police brutality. But here we are, with all of MAGA world mourning the death of Peanut the Squirrel.”

Earlier in the episode, Klepper recounted Kamala Harris’s star-studded final Pennsylvania rally, which saw performances from pop superstars Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.

“If you still have their album on LimeWire, they’re probably endorsing Kamala Harris,” he quipped. “She’s coming for every last Soul Cycle vote.”

Jordan Klepper mocks the Trump Campaign’s obsession with Peanut the Squirrel on ‘The Daily Show’ ( Comedy Central )

Klepper continued: “While Kamala’s ending the campaign on a note of joy and celebrity hype, Donald Trump’s closing argument is that he’s pissed at basically everyone.”

The host played clips of Trump slamming several Democratic politicians, including California Representative Adam Schiff, who’s currently running against Steve Garvey to fill the late Diane Feinstein’s Senate seat.

“To sum up: We are an hour from Election Day. We have a presidential candidate descending even further into madness, a legion of his supporters ready to follow him into battle, the Capitol’s all boarded up and ready for a final showdown, our kids’ teeth are about to fall out, the police are executing squirrels, and tomorrow is the climactic day when we discover whether Earth continues existing in its muddled mess or we all go screaming into hell,” Klepper concluded.

“I guess what I’m saying is, don’t forget to vote.”