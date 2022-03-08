The Dropout: Full release schedule for Elizabeth Holmes drama on Disney Plus
First three episodes arrived on Disney Plus on Friday 4 March
Fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode of The Dropout.
The recently released series stars Amanda Seyfried as biotechnology entrepreneur and disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.
In January 2022, Holmes was found guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud by misleading investors. The 38-year-old currently awaits sentencing. The Dropout chronicles Holmes’s rise and fall.
The first three episodes of the true-crime drama were released on Disney Plus on Friday (4 March), but viewers already want more.
The fourth episode of The Dropout – titled “Old White Men” – will air on Thursday (10 March) with new episodes being released weekly after that.
- Episode five: “Flower of Life” on 17 March
- Episode six: “Iron Sisters” on 24 March
- Episode seven: “Heroes” on 31 March
- Episode eight: “Lizzy” on 7 April
In a recent interview, Seyfried shed some light on why she did not meet with Holmes prior to playing her. The show’s team also explained why the makeup worn by Holmes’s character is intentionally awful.
You can find an extensive rundown on what is fact and what is fiction in The Dropout here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies