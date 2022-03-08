Fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode of The Dropout.

The recently released series stars Amanda Seyfried as biotechnology entrepreneur and disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

In January 2022, Holmes was found guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud by misleading investors. The 38-year-old currently awaits sentencing. The Dropout chronicles Holmes’s rise and fall.

The first three episodes of the true-crime drama were released on Disney Plus on Friday (4 March), but viewers already want more.

The fourth episode of The Dropout – titled “Old White Men” – will air on Thursday (10 March) with new episodes being released weekly after that.

Episode five: “Flower of Life” on 17 March

Episode six: “Iron Sisters” on 24 March

Episode seven: “Heroes” on 31 March

Episode eight: “Lizzy” on 7 April

In a recent interview, Seyfried shed some light on why she did not meet with Holmes prior to playing her. The show’s team also explained why the makeup worn by Holmes’s character is intentionally awful.

You can find an extensive rundown on what is fact and what is fiction in The Dropout here.