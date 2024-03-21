Netflix users issue same ‘complaint’ about The Gentlemen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix users are issuing the same complaint about new series The Gentlemen.

The series, based on Guy Ritchie’s 2019 film of the same name, has become the streaming service’s biggest hit of the year since being released earlier this month.

Ritchie has been praised for the show, which lasts for eight episodes, with most of the acclaim being heaped upon the lead performances by Theo James Kaya Scodelario and Ray Winstone, who recently opened up about a rift he once had with Snatch filmmaker Ritchie in an interview with The Independent.

In the series, James and Scodelario play Eddie Halstead and Susie Glass, who are thrust together after the former inherits land that’s been co-opted by a weed-growing empire run by Bobby Glass. Susie is the de factor head of the syndicate while Bobby is in prison.

The pair’s burgeoning chemistry has been highlighted by viewers, with many enjoying the will they-won’t they aspect of their relationship. However, many were left frustrated by the fact that the pair never got together despite much anticipation.

“I was anticipating it so much!” one viewer complained, with another adding: “I was hoping you two could at least hook-up or at the very least, kiss at the end! I guess, we will see that in season two.”

One other Netflix user wrote on X/Twitter: “They really needed to seal that deal with a kiss! @netflix you have some splaining to do!”, while elsewhere, one person wrote: “Took my one mark off because all that sexual tension & chemistry between eddie & susie glass yet they didn’t even sneak a kiss in there?”

Find more reactions below:

Others have detected a brief moment in a flashback scene that has ed fans to believe they have a history that hasn’t yet been addressed on the show, leading to calls for a season two so this can be explored.

This moment occurs in a flashback scene in which a shot shows the pair dancing with their faces extremely close to one another, with many believing Ritchie was subtly hinting at a romantic history between them.

‘The Gentlemen’ viewers think this moment hints at romance between Susie and Eddie (Netflix)

“They definitely kissed that night,” one person said while sharing a screenshot of the scene. Another fan added: “They’re so sick for showing this scene for one second in a flashback like WHAT WAS THE REASON?”

The Gentlemen is available to stream on Netflix now.