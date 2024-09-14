Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



The Grand Tour fans have been sharing their emotional reactions on social media after the final episode aired on Amazon Prime Video.

The two-hour special is titled “One for the Road,” and marks a last hurrah for presenting trio Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May after 22 years.

On X/Twitter, one fan wrote: “The last Grand Tour special brought me to tears. From getting me through hard times to moulding countless aspects of my life, Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammod have had such an influence on me. Sad to see it go, but glad I could be there for the ride.”

Another added: “I can’t believe The Grand Tour is actually over... For longer than my entire life them three have been creating entertaining car journalism for us and now it’s just gone...”

While another compared the experience of watching the show to a night out with friends, writing: “Watching the last ever Grand Tour/Top Gear is like having a fantastic evening drinking a few beers, telling stories and laughing at a bar with your best friends but knowing at the end of the night you’ll never see each other again.”

Several more fans simply shared memes showing men wiping away tears.

Meanwhile, some viewers grew philosophical, with one posting: “The final The Grand Tour was truly the way of how to end things. I loved every second of it. Really makes you realize nothing is ever eternal and we can never stop our biological clock. Make the most of your time and appreciate every second you can spend with your close ones…”

Earlier this month, Clarkson explained his decision to walk away from the series by telling The Sunday Times.: ‘After 36 years of talking about cars on television, I’m packing it in, because I’m too old and fat to get into the cars that I like and not interested in driving those I don’t.”

He added: “What this means of course is that my 22-year partnership with James May and Richard Hammond is now over. You can see our final road trip together on Amazon Prime very soon. It’s emotional.”

open image in gallery Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May in the final ‘Grand Tour’ ( Prime Video )

In a three-star review of the finale, The Independent’s television critic Nick Hilton wrote: “‘One for the Road’ might not have high drama or daredevil action, but it has plenty of the charismatic camaraderie that has turned this unlikely trio into televisual royalty.”