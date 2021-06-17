The Handmaid’s Tale star Yvonne Strahovski has revealed how Serena Joy would respond to the shocking season four finale .

*Major spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale season four ahead – you have been warned*

Episode 10 began with commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) being promised immunity in Switzerland in exchange for giving information about Gilead to the US, much to June’s (Elisabeth Moss) anger.

However, determined not to let Fred escape, she strikes up a deal to return Fred to Gilead in exchange for a number of resistance members.

Fred is taken to the “no-man’s land” between Gilead and the US, where he is set upon by June and a number of other women (including more former handmaids), who chase him before beating him to death and hanging him on the wall.

A package is then delivered to his wife Serena (Strahovski) – who is still in a detention centre pregnant with Fred’s baby – where it is intercepted by a delivery man. It is revealed to contain Fred’s ring, before his bloody finger falls out. You can read out full recap of the season four finale here .

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Strahovski said that she was “totally shocked” by the events of the finale, before discussing Serena’s potential reactions to Fred’s death.

“If she just finds out he’s dead, if she thinks Gilead did it, I think she will be somewhat relieved,” she said.

“But at the same time, obviously, that’s complicated, because she once loved this man and maybe a part of her still does. And they had a very beautiful relationship at one time.”

Strahovski continued: “But the biggest thing that I keep thinking about is, if she finds out that June was the one that orchestrated this, that’s terrifying.

“That’s probably the most terrifying thing that Serena Joy could find out, because when she gets her way and is actually able to be released from detention and start a new life in Canada with her baby, she would just be living in absolute fear the entire time. She knows if June is capable of that when she’s enraged, then she’s definitely capable of doing something to her baby.”