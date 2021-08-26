The Handmaid’s Tale has just finished in the UK, and one of its stars has now admitted to finding a plot hole in the final scene.

The Hulu series, which airs in the UK on Channel 4, concluded its fourth season on Sunday (22 August) in brutal fashion.

Fans have been left eager to find out what direction June Osborne’s story will take after the episode’s huge events.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

The final scene showed Elisabeth Moss’s June returning home to Luke, Nichole and Moira after killing Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).

Luke finds June cradling Nichole, with blood still on her face, as he slumps to the floor in shock. June asks for “five minutes” with her baby, hinting that she is now on the run for the murder.

OT Fagbenle, the Black Widow actor, who has played June’s husband, Luke, on the show since season one, has admitted to finding a flaw with what the scene suggests.

“How does anybody know she’s killed someone without a CCTV camera out in the woods?” he asked Digital Spy.

He also questioned why viewers think that Luke immediately knew what June had done.

“The main thing I think is that everyone assumes that Luke knows what June’s done. Why would you know what she’s done? He doesn’t know what she does.”

OT Fagbenle as Luke in ’The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 4 finale (Hulu)

Answers are not expected anytime soon – showrunner Bruce Miller recently revealed that season five might be delayed so cast members can resume work on shows that had their production stalled during the pandemic.

He also told The Hollywood Reporter that he’d like to keep making the show, which also has an Aunt Lydia-focused spin-off commissioned, for as long as he’s permitted to.