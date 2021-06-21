The Handmaid’s Tale viewers have shared their excitement as season four launches in the UK.

Having made its debut on Hulu earlier this year, the dystopian drama finally returned to Channel 4 on Sunday (20 June) with an explosive season opener.

*Major spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale ahead*

Episode one picked up off the back of the shock ending of season three, in which June (Elisabeth Moss) managed to get 52 children out of Gilead by plane but remained in the country after being shot.

Rescued by a group of remaining handmaids, she is taken to a safehouse owned by Esther Keyes ( newcomer McKenna Grace ), a 14-year-old commander’s wife who is secretly sedating her elderly husband after being abused by him and his associates.

Fred and Serena Waterford (Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski) are still being detained in Canada, where they learn about the children escaping Gilead and the threat of war it may prompt.

Viewers watching the show on Sunday praised the series on its dramatic return, saying that the episode left them with “chills”.

“I don’t say this lightly. The Handmaid’s Tale is perfect,” one viewer wrote.

Another fan tweeted: “Never been more happy for it to be Sunday evening!”

“The Handmaid’s Tale didn’t disappoint,” one tweet read, while another fan commented: “Forgot how high The Handmaid’s Tale makes my heart rate go.”

“Oh my f***, Handmaid’s Tale. Chills all over,” tweeted reality star Lucy Watson.

If you’re not up to date with the show (or just want a recap before starting season four), read our season three recap here .

The Handmaid’s Tale airs Sundays at 9pm on Channel 4.