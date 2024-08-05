Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

House of the Dragon showrunner confirms when series will end as well as season 3 release schedule

The hit ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series just released its season two finale

Inga Parkel
New York
Monday 05 August 2024 20:14 BST
Comments
House of the Dragon, Trailer

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

House of the Dragon co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal has confirmed that the show will end after four seasons.

Condal made the announcement on Monday (August 5) during a press conference following the release of the show’s season two finale.

He also shared an update about the drama’s third season, revealing that it’s being written at the moment and will start prepping for it this fall with plans to go into production in “earlyish 2025.”

When asked whether season three will have eight episodes as season two did, Condal said: “I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it. I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from a dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from season two on.”

More to follow

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in