House of the Dragon co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal has confirmed that the show will end after four seasons.

Condal made the announcement on Monday (August 5) during a press conference following the release of the show’s season two finale.

He also shared an update about the drama’s third season, revealing that it’s being written at the moment and will start prepping for it this fall with plans to go into production in “earlyish 2025.”

When asked whether season three will have eight episodes as season two did, Condal said: “I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it. I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from a dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from season two on.”

More to follow